Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s Star Wars & Star Trek Sci-fi Spectacular

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra invites sci-fi fans and music lovers to boldly go where no one has gone before: to an out-of-this-world concert at a venue close, close to home. Conductor of the Springfield Symphony Orchesta Kevin Rhodes shared details of the Star Wars & Star Trek Sci-Fi Spectacular.

Star Wars & Star Trek Sci-fi Spectacular

March 3rd – 7:30pm

Springfield Symphony Hall

Tickets & Information: 413-733-2291 or SpringfieldSymphony.org

