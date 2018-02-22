Springfield Police are cracking down on illegal off-highway vehicles

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the Springfield Police Department Facebook page eight dirt bikes and an ATV were confiscated in an effort to crack down on people riding illegally and erratically on city streets.

If police find that the vehicles were previously stolen they plan to return them to the proper owners.

If you have any cell phone, dash cam or home or surveillance video of off-highway vehicles being illegally driven on city streets you are asked to call the Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 413-787-6333, or you can TEXT-A-TIP, by texting the word CRIMES, then typing SOLVE.

According to the Springfield Police you cannot legally ride an off-highway vehicle such as a dirt bike, motocross bike, ATV or any other off highway vehicle anywhere in the city of Springfield.

The Springfield Police plan to continue their effort to crack down on illegal off-highway vehicles throughout the spring and summer months.