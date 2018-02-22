Springfield Fire Department wins Battle of the Badges blood drive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A friendly competition between the Springfield Police and Fire Departments has benefitted the American Red Cross Blood Program.

Most of the 17 Springfield city employees who gave blood last December, cast a vote for the fire department in the symbolic battle of the badges.

Thursday afternoon Mayor Domenic Sarno presented Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi the Battle of the Badges trophy.

It’s a way of recognizing the gift of life from the city employees.

“We’re very lucky we have very dedicated employees. Every time that they can and we always have employees who give blood for the first time,” said Caitlyn Julius the acting Assistant Human Service Director.

The Springfield Police Department will get another chance at winning the battle of the badges trophy, when city employees have their next blood donor drive on July 26th.