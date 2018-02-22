South Deerfield Fire Department gets new utility terrain vehicle

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanks to the South Deerfield Firefighter’s Association the South Deerfield Fire Department has a new utility terrain vehicle (UTV) .

The fire department has seen an increase in the number of mountain rescues over the past few years.

The UTV allows rescuers to quickly get to patients, provide more immediate care and to safely take them out of the woods.

The 2017 Kawasaki Mule PRO-FXT and trailer were presented to the South Deerfield Fire District’s Prudential Committee on February 15th at their monthly meeting.