Rejoicing in Westfield after win for Bellamy & Team USA

Kacey Bellamy's sister among crowd at Maple Leaf Bar in Westfield

Alysha Boynton and Jeff Martin Published: Updated:

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some of Kacey Bellamy‘s biggest fans stayed awake all night, to cheer the Team U.S.A star on, as the American women’s hockey team beat Canada in Wednesday night’s gold medal game.

A crowd supporting Bellamy and Team U.S.A. gathered at the Maple Leaf Bar in Westfield. Her sister, Lindsey Bellamy, told 22News that she would not have missed the game for the world.

The bar was legally required to shut down at 2:00 A.M., but they turned the TV screens to face outside the bar, so customers could still watch the end of the overnight game.

Team USA women win hockey gold, Twitter loses it

Bellamy’s family was there until very end, which culminated in a shootout.

“This is the best thing ever! Shooutout in the Olympics for the gold medal! How can you beat it?!” Lindsey Bellamy said. “My dad, my brother, they’re all at the Olympics. All I have to say is: ‘I love you Kacey Bellamy, I’m so happy for you!'”

Team U.S.A. won with a final score of 3-2 in the shootouts. This is the first time in 20 years that the U.S. women’s hockey team has won a gold medal; the first medal coming in 1998.

