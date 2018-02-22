Rejoicing in Westfield after win for Bellamy & Team USA

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some of Kacey Bellamy‘s biggest fans stayed awake all night, to cheer the Team U.S.A star on, as the American women’s hockey team beat Canada in Wednesday night’s gold medal game.

A crowd supporting Bellamy and Team U.S.A. gathered at the Maple Leaf Bar in Westfield. Her sister, Lindsey Bellamy, told 22News that she would not have missed the game for the world.

The bar was legally required to shut down at 2:00 A.M., but they turned the TV screens to face outside the bar, so customers could still watch the end of the overnight game.

Bellamy’s family was there until very end, which culminated in a shootout.

“This is the best thing ever! Shooutout in the Olympics for the gold medal! How can you beat it?!” Lindsey Bellamy said. “My dad, my brother, they’re all at the Olympics. All I have to say is: ‘I love you Kacey Bellamy, I’m so happy for you!'”

Team U.S.A. won with a final score of 3-2 in the shootouts. This is the first time in 20 years that the U.S. women’s hockey team has won a gold medal; the first medal coming in 1998.

Photos: USA Women’s Hockey Team Wins Gold at South Korea 2018 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery TOPSHOT - USA's Amanda Kessel (centre L) is hugged by teammate Lee Stecklein (centre R) after the medal ceremony after the US team won the gold in the women's ice hockey event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Hockey Centre in Gangneung on February 22, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 22, 2018: Gold medalists, US players celebrate during a victory ceremony for the women's ice hockey event at the Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre. Valery Sharifulin/TASS (Photo by Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 22, 2018: Gold medalists, US players celebrate during a victory ceremony for the women's ice hockey event at the Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre. Valery Sharifulin/TASS (Photo by Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 22, 2018: Gold medalists, US players during a victory ceremony for the women's ice hockey event at the Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre. Valery Sharifulin/TASS (Photo by Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 22: Players of Team USA celebrate winning the gold medal after penalty-shot shootout following the Women's Ice Hockey Gold Medal game final between USA and Canada on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 22, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 22: Players of Team USA celebrate winning the gold medal after penalty-shot shootout following the Women's Ice Hockey Gold Medal game final between USA and Canada on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 22, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Click here to view photo gallery on the WWLP APP