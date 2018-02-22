Rain to sleet and snow could make for a slick afternoon and early evening

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After record breaking high temperatures in the 70s on Wednesday, a wintry mix of weather is returning to western Massachusetts today.

Temperatures are starting mild this morning in the lower 40s and upper 30s, but gradually through the day temperatures will drop. As precipitation arrives and temperatures drop we’ll see a change from light rain to sleet and snow as the day progresses. Wintry weather will mostly be a problem for the afternoon into the early evening.

Plan on some slippery conditions this afternoon and into tonight.

Here’s what to expect:

Timing:

NOW-Noon: Precipitation slowly develops, rain/sleet and snow

Noon-3PM: Rain/sleet/snow changes to sleet and snow

3PM-7PM: Mainly snow with some sleet.

7PM: Drying out

Precipitation Type:

Lower Pioneer Valley: Morning rain/sleet to sleet and snow this afternoon

North and west of the lower Pioneer Valley: Mainly sleet and snow

Accumulation:

Coating to 2″ in the lower Pioneer Valley and areas south/east

North and west of the lower Pioneer Valley: 1-3″

HEAVIEST SLEET/SNOW: 2PM-6PM

Accumulation will be heaviest on grassy or colder surfaces after our recent warmup

Here’s our snow/sleet accumulation forecast.