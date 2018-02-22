Quick weather turnaround a sign of ‘typical’ New England winter

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – We went from summer to winter…in 24 hours.

Much of western Massachusetts was coated in snow Thursday, just a day after hitting record-breaking warm temperatures.

Some towns saw as much as three inches of snow.

Although this change in weather seems extreme, Chris Carter from Longmeadow told 22News it’s to be expected.

“Honestly, I just think it’s outrageous,” said Carter. “There’s nothing we can do about it. We live in New England. We have to enjoy the weather, the good times and the bad times. Take it for what it is.”

Despite the unpredictable weather, we are less than a month away from spring.

