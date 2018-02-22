What better way to end the show than with the way you end any satisfying meal… with dessert! Nancy Parent, owner of Tiers of Joy in Ludlow, showed us how to make Peanut Butter Layer Brownies.

Peanut Butter Layer Brownies

Oven Setting: 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes

Tools needed:

13″ X 9″ baking pan, greased

Large bowl

Electric beater (If you are using the scratch recipe at the end of the instructions)

Spatula

Medium size microwaveable bowl

Ingredients:

One package of brownie mix (OR the list of ingredients in the “Scratch Brownie” recipe)

Eggs, water and or oil depending on the brownie mix used

1 can (14 oz) sweetened condensed milk

1 cup extra crunchy peanut butter

Instructions:

If using a brownie mix, prepare according to the box instructions.

Spread HALF of the brownie batter into the bottom of the greased pan.

Combine the sweetened condensed milk and peanut butter in a microwave safe bowl and heat for 1 minute.

CAREFULLY, spread this heated milk/peanut butter mixture over the batter already spread in the pan.

Spoon the remainder of the brownie batter over the peanut butter mixture and gently spread it out so all of the peanut butter mixture is covered.

Bake for 35-40 minutes (it’s done when a toothpick is inserted into the middle and comes out clean).

Cool for about 2 hours before cutting and removing from the pan.

Scratch Brownie Recipe

Ingredients:

8 large eggs

2 cups granulated sugar

2 cups brown sugar

2 sticks of butter, melted

2 ½ cups of cocoa

1 cup all purpose flour

1 tsp kosher salt (I eliminate this if I use salted butter)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 300 degrees

Grease and lightly flour a 13″ X 9″ pan

Beat eggs in a mixing bowl until light and fluffy.

Add both sugars

Add remaining ingredients to combine

Pour into greased and lightly floured baking pan

Bake 35-45 min. Test after 35 min by inserting a toothpick in the center. It is done when it comes out clean

If you are using this for the peanut butter filled brownies follow those steps:

– Pour in half the batter

– Microwave the sweetened condensed milk and peanut butter. Spread over the batter.

– Carefully add/spread the remaining batter over the peanut butter mixture.