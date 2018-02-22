No big bags allowed inside Cinemark theaters after Florida H.S. shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cinemark Theater chain has reacted to last week’s shootings at the Parkland, Florida high school with stepped up protection for moviegoers.

The three Cinemark locations in Springfield, West Springfield and Hadley have posted signs in their lobbies restricting the size of bags and packages moviegoers can bring into the theaters.



No bags or packages larger than 12 by 12 by 6 inches. Moviegoers 22News spoke with applaud the restrictions.

“I feel great about that,” said Billy Jones of Springfield. “Shouldn’t be anywhere there and crowd of people right there and backpacks and stuff like that. It shouldn’t be.”



The only exceptions to bringing large bags into the theater would be for diapers and medical supplies.