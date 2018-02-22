Local residents react to Kacey Bellamy’s gold medal victory

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The women’s hockey game went into the wee hours of the morning so a lot of people in Westfield woke up to the news of the women’s hockey team winning the gold.

James Sherry of Chicopee told 22News, “I was excited because the men lost, and then the women took it that’s what I was looking forward to.”

“Especially the women’s hockey team they’ve had a very big year in terms of everything they’ve accomplished on and off the ice,” said Brian Richards of Westfield.

It wasn’t the caffeine putting people in a good mood at the Dunkin Donuts in Westfield Thursday morning.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re from Westfield or anywhere across the country. Canada is our rival. Men’s hockey. Women’s hockey. It’s just a great thing for the whole country,” said John Beltrandi of Westfield.

And right down the street the excitement is the same for Kacey Bellamy’s big gold medal win.

“Staff members that work here, they’ve waited on her when she comes in the restaurant, so it’s nice to have one of our locals have nice success for herself many times over,” said Laurie Varelas of Westfield.

The third times the charm for the Westfield native, after 2 silvers the last two games, Westfield residents are excited she finally got a hold of the gold.

Bruce Kenyon of Westfield told 22News, “Absolutely wonderful. I watched the girls last night when they were celebrating and it was terrific. Good for the city. Good for everyone.”

No one was quite as proud as her sister, who exploded in cheers as the US won in the shootout.