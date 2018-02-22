Local organization calling for free blood testing for Westfield residents

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Calling for free blood testing for Westfield residents.

The organization “Westfield Residents Advocating for Themselves” was formed a year ago after toxic chemicals in the water supply were linked to firefighting foam used at Barnes Air National Guard Base.

The chemicals were 10 times the recommended level in two Westfield wells. Those wells were taken off-line and now the city is suing the firefighting foam manufacturers for 50-million dollars.

WRAFT asked city leaders to sign a pledge to advocate for free blood testing.

“We can test the after and we know how much PFAS is in the water but we don’t know how much is in our bodies and getting that accurate data is where we need to begin to make long-term health choices with our doctors,” said Kristen Mellow, Co-Founder of WRAFT.

The toxic chemicals were used at Barnes Air National Guard Base from the 1960’s until 1987.