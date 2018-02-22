Illegal “We Buy Houses” signs popping up in East Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A follow up to an I-Team story we first brought you on Tuesday. Residents say those annoying and illegal “We Buy Houses” signs have been popping up in East Springfield.

East Springfield resident John Koski told 22News it’s an issue they’ve discussed at the neighborhood council meeting. They’ve pulled more than 50 signs since November in their neighborhood alone.

Koski told 22News he considers the signs annoying and a blight on the community.

“Remove them as soon as we see them in hopes that whoever is posting will get the message that we don’t want them in our neighborhood, but we are also doing these people a favor because every one of these signs could cost them $50 in fines,” said Koski.

The 22News I-Team discovered that many towns prohibit people from putting up signs unless they have a permit, or permission from the property owner.