Hometown Heroes meet other award nominees in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross held a meet and greet event Thursday night in Springfield.

Recipients of the Hometown Heroes award as well as board members and sponsors gathered ahead of the annual Hometown Heroes breakfast. It was a chance for them to get acquainted before the big day.

22News reporter and Hometown Heroes breakfast emcee Sy Becker was in attendance.

Executive Director Jen Garutti told 22News choosing award recipients is no easy task.

“It’s wonderful to have heroes nominated by their friends, their coworkers and their colleagues,” Garutti said. “We get a lot of nominations in. It’s really challenging for the committee to make the choice because there’s amazing people in our area here in western Massachusetts.”

The American Red Cross will be hosting their annual Hometown Heroes breakfast at the Springfield Sheraton Hotel on Thursday, March 22.