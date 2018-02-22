Children held captive

(KVOA) An Arizona couple have been arrested and jailed on suspicion of child abuse after authorities say four children were locked in separate rooms for up to 12 hours at a time with no access to food, water, lights or bathroom facilities.

They were found when Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a residence in the Tucson area regarding suspicious activity involving a child.

Deputies said they found four children, ranging in age from 6 to 12, living in the home with their adoptive parents. The children are biologically related to each other.

The oldest child was able to escape through a bedroom window and walked to a Family Dollar store in the area, where he asked to use the phone. The clerk noticed the boy’s disheveled appearance. He asked the child to walk him to his parents.

