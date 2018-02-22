Bradley International Airport seeing increase in passengers since 2013

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The Connecticut Airport Authority reports a steady increase in passengers during the past five years.

Last year, nearly 6.5 million people took flights from Bradley International Airport. That’s a total of 25 million passengers since 2013, which bolsters Bradley’s position as New England’s second largest airport.

“We’re putting a lot of effort into route development,” CAA Executive Director Kevin Dillon explained. “We’re constantly chasing the airlines to put more seats into Bradley. More seats translates into more passengers.”

Doug Ply, a passenger from Worcester, told 22News that he prefers flying from Bradley than going to Boston’s Logan International Airport because it’s so much more accessible.

“It was smooth ride, there’s no stress for anybody with a family,” Ply told 22News.

Dillon said he’s not surprised people from outside the region choose to fly out of Bradley, citing its convenience.

Bradley was listed as one of Condé Nast Traveler magazine’s top ten airports in the U.S.