Bike riders cause chaos in downtown Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – According to Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department a group of 50 to 60 bike riders caused a disturbance at the Shell gas station on West Street Wednesday afternoon.
As police were arriving the bike riders took off towards Chicopee Center, riding in and out of traffic and disregarding traffic lights.
Chicopee police officers attempted to stop the group on Chicopee Street. One of the bike riders, Jason Albino of Springfield, ended up striking Chicopee Police Officer Peter Adamcyk with his bike.
Albino attempted to leave and started fighting with police but was eventually handcuffed and arrested.
Officers were able to round up the rest of the bike riders and get their names and addresses.
18-year-old Jason Albino of Springfield was arrested on three counts of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Springfield man arrested after teens on bikes disrupted traffic
