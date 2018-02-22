BB gun found in Greenfield Middle School student’s backpack

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A BB pellet style gun was found in a student’s back pack at the Greenfield Middle School last week.

Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh told 22News that the student did not show the gun and did not threaten anyone with it. He said a school employee found the gun when searching the backpack for something else. Haigh said there was no indication of a weapon until the bag was searched. Police were called immediately and took possession of the gun.

Because the student is a juvenile, Chief Haigh was not at liberty to discuss any possible charges or discipline in the incident.