PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the Pittsfield Police Department Facebook page the Wahconah Street Gulf Station was robbed on Saturday, Februaury 17th.

Police are looking for help in identifying the person involved in the robbery who was wearing a hood in the surveillance video.

If you recognize the person you are asked to contact Detective Koening of the Pittsfield Police Department at 448-9700 ext. 309.