No injuries reported after electrical fire almost destroyed Amherst home

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – An electrical fire at an Amherst home caused residents to flee before fire crews arrived early Thursday morning.

According to Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson, crews responded to a report of smoke at a house on Woodlot Road around 2:55 a.m.

Chief Nelson told 22News in a news release that the fire started in the walls of the second floor bedroom in the house. Fire crews quickly put out the fire upon arrival, limiting the damage to a wall area.

Residents of the home ran out in time, before the Amherst Fire Department arrived at the location. No injuries were reported.

Chief Nelson said, “the cause of the fire was traced to a faulty electrical outlet in the bedroom.”

Chief Nelson explained that although the home is still habitable, damages could have been worse if it had not been a smoke detector that alerted the residents.

He stressed the importance of properly placed and working smoke detectors in homes.