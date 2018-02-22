A look at the Wednesday night’s Team USA women’s hockey game

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On the 38th anniversary of the original miracle on ice back in 1980, the USA women’s hockey team beat their arch rivals from Canada to claim their first Olympic Gold medal in 20 years.

Let’s take a look back at a game that was thrilling from start to nail-biting finish.

“It’s a great team, I mean honestly, it’s such a battle when we play them and every time we play them it’s an honor, it’s amazing rivalry… we have a lot of respect for each other,” said Kacey Bellamy.

So it’s only fitting that they were tied at the end of regulation and after a sudden death overtime and into a shoot out, something that Westfield’s Kacey Bellamy said was so intense, she couldn’t watch.

“We had to go to a shootout and and I didn’t watch one shot, I’ll tell you that,” said Bellamy.

Was that nerve-wrecking?

“Yeah, for me I was just thinking positive thoughts all the time,” said Bellamy.

In the second round of the shoot out, Jocelyne Lamoureux scored the goal to give the USA to lead for good. But USA goalie Maddie Rooney had to make one last save to end it.

Rooney was just 7 and a months old the last time the American women won the gold medal in Nagano in 1998.

“I can’t even describe the feeling I have right now. I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a little girl and to do it with this amazing group of people is indescribable,” said Rooney.

For Bellamy, the third time is the charm. After two silvers, in Vancouver in 2010 and in Sochi in 2014, she’s coming home with an Olympic Gold Medal.