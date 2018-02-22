3 southeastern Mass. residents killed in New York rollover crash

NEW YORK (WPRI) — Three people from southeastern Massachusetts were killed Wednesday morning in a rollover crash on the New York Thruway near Verona, according to police.

New York State Police said the driver, Joao Braga, lost control and the car rolled over between Exit 33 and Exit 34 in Canastota.

According to police, passengers Maria Braga, 81, of Fall River, David Botelho, 73, of Westport, and Isabel Botelho, 72, of Westport, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Joao Braga, 81, of Fall River, was transported to the Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, where he is being treated for injuries suffered in the crash.

Police said his condition was not immediately known and the crash is still under investigation.