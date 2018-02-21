Chicopee shoplifting suspect allegedly threatened employee with dirty needle

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking to identify a woman accused of shoplifting and threatening a loss prevention officer with a dirty needle.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the suspect was stopped by the loss prevention officer at Stop and Shop on Memorial Drive after watching her steal $27 worth of items.

“$27 is not a lot of merchandise, and if she had complied with the store detective, this would not really be an issue,” Wilk said.

The suspect elevated her crime to a felony when she allegedly put her hands in her pocket and told the store officer she would “stab him with a dirty needle.”

Wilk said the woman is well-known to other businesses, but has yet to be identified. She is described as thin, with dark hair, sores on her face and a tattoo on the back of her neck.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information, you’re asked to call 413-594-1740.