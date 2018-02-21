Wednesday was a perfect day for golf

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It may be February but a lot of golfers headed to the golf course Wednesday.

With all the sunshine and warm temperatures, people came from all over to golf at East Mountain Country Club in Westfield.

One golfer traveled all the way from Keene, New Hampshire to golf here in western Massachusetts.

“It’s open more often than any other place in the winter so we come down. Our place up in New Hampshire isn’t going to be open until probably April,” said Tom Hudak of Keene, New Hampshire.

“Our motto has always been if there is no snow we’re open. Anything above 50 people will come out and play but when you are talking 60, 70 this time of year I could fill three courses probably,” said Ted Perez Jr. the co-owner of East Mountain Country Club in Westfield.

Perez says on average they open for the season in mid March.