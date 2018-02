SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Some residents of Southampton are waking up without water service, due to a water main break Wednesday morning.

Southampton Police Sgt. Ryan Holmes told 22News that the break is on College Highway in the area of the Big Y supermarket.

Holmes said that the roadway is still open, but they have been getting reports from residents that they have no water.

22News is covering this story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.