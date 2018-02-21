Warm weather in February means play day for bugs in western Massachusetts

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the last couple of days you may have noticed insects crawling around your windows or inside your home.

Most of them have been hiding but now that the weather has warmed up, they’re looking to go outside.

“These pests, these overwintering ones, they don’t live indoors. They don’t survive indoors,” they’re an outdoor pest there just a nuisance they don’t bite they don’t sting.”

Stink bugs and lady bugs are some of the insects you might be seeing. To keep them from getting back inside when it cools down, be sure to properly seal your windows and doors.

And with temperatures in the 70s on Wednesday, a lot of those bugs were becoming active.