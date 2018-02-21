Warm weather causing mud season to start early in parts of western Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you to travel on a dirt road right now it’s probably quite a mess.

Mud season has started early across parts of western Massachusetts. The melting snow and recent rain has turned a lot of dirt roads and driveways into a muddy mess. And things could get even worse next month.

Tom Hudak told 22News, “Mud season probably won’t really hit until March probably. On the back roads, mud can be a major issue, it can be nasty.”

Once the lower layers of the ground thaw, the water will be able to soak in and we won’t have as much mud.

It does look like some cooler weather will be working in so a lot of that water and mud will be freezing up.