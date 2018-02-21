Unenrolled voter status becoming more popular among Massachusetts voters

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – More than half of Massachusetts voters are unenrolled.

Amherst State Representative Solomon Goldstein-Rose became the second lawmaker to withdraw from a political party, this session, and it seems a common trend among voters.

More Massachusetts voters are choosing not to align themselves with a political party. Fifty-four percent are unenrolled, according to the secretary of state’s office, and its becoming more common.

“That people like to keep their cards close to their vest and not let everybody know how they always vote,” said Chris Perry of Cambridge.

Now, Amherst State Representative Solomon Goldstein-Rose is joining them. Goldstein-Rose released a statement saying he hopes his non-partisan registration will focus more attention to his district’s policy priorities.

Goldstein-Rose’s withdrawal will not affect the Democratic party’s majority in the house. Democrats will still hold 123 of the 160 seats.