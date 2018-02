You can submit your Howdy Awards for Hospitality Excellence nominations until March 1st! Michael Hurwitz, Owner of Uno Pizzeria & Grill and Howdy Committee Chair, shared the details. To submit a nomination, go to ExploreWesternMass.com and click on the Howdy logo.

Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau

1441 Main Street, Springfield

413-755-1344

ExploreWesternMass.com

Promotional consideration provided by: Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau