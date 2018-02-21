Student-organized rally held in Wilbraham to raise awareness about gun control

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A student in Wilbraham organized a rally she hopes will send a message to Washington.

The rally was organized just one day ago…the word spread on social media and today, dozens of people showed up.

Drivers showed their support as dozens of students, parents, teachers and residents stood in solidarity to raise awareness and raise their voices on the issue of gun control.

“We have to keep this keep this conversation about gun reform going,” Jamison Mae Rohan, the organizer of the rally, said. “We can’t just let it wash away. We have to keep talking about it no matter how uncomfortable it may be.”

They held signs, and they waived American Flags.

We asked one student her definition of gun control.

“For me, gun control is not taking away guns,” Minnechaug Regional High School student Olivia Knode said. “I believe that Americans have the right to own guns but rather, just restricting them. Making them harder to get for people who are mentally ill, and also I don’t see why a basic citizen like you and I needs to have an AR-15.”

Parents told 22News they worry in the back of their mind about deadly violence hitting too close to home.

“Look what happened in Newtown that’s a pretty suburban community,” Linda DaGradi said. “It can happen anywhere and you shouldn’t have to wait until it happens in your town to figure out that we need to do something.”

The rally was the brainchild of student Jamison Mae Rohan, who said it’s supportive of the planned National School Walkout on March 14th, when people across the nation will walk out of school for 17 minutes at 10:00 a.m.