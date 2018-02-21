State Rep. Solomon Goldstein-Rose unenrolls from Democratic Party

BOSTON (WWLP) – Amherst State Representative Solomon Goldstein-Rose has changed his voter registration to unenrolled. He said he believes good policy should not be defined by a political party.

Goldstein-Rose was elected to the House of Representatives in 2016 as a Democrat. He told 22News he thinks being unenrolled could help bring attention to his policy priorities, including education, elections and climate change policies.

“I’ve always been non-partisan in the way I approach politics and have taken big ideas from any party or no party,” Goldstein-Rose told 22News. “And talk about things that are much larger than we tend to have on the agenda in Massachusetts or many states but we’d actually find a lot of agreement if we took them up.”

He’s seen increased polarization on the federal level because of the two-party system.

Goldstein-Rose represents the third Hampshire District including Amherst, Pelham, and Granby.