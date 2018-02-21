Springfield man arrested after group of teens on bikes disrupted traffic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A dozen teens were detained by Chicopee police, accused of causing problems for drivers.

One of them is facing very serious charges.



At least 16 teens on bikes were pulled over by police on the side of Chicopee Street Wednesday afternoon.

Officer Mike Wilk told 22News police received numerous calls complaining that 50 people on bikes were disrupting traffic.

Wilk said police arrested an 18-year-old Springfield man who is charged with assault and battery on a police officer and three counts of resisting arrest.

