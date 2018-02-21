Record broken as temperatures reach 70s

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We have set a new record high temperature for the second day in a row.

By noon, temperatures reached the 70s, breaking the old record high for February 21 of 59 degrees, which was set back in 1981 at Westover ARB in Chicopee.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin says temperatures will likely get close to or even into the 70s this afternoon.

Tuesday’s high temperature of 67 degrees broke the previous record for February 20 of 62 degrees, set in 1994.

Enjoy the warm temperatures while they last. Colder air moves in as the afternoon ends and as we head into the evening.

Spring is just under a month away!