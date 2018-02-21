New sidewalks in parts of Longmeadow already in poor condition

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Relatively new sidewalks in parts of Longmeadow are disintegrating.

22News received emails from viewers about disintegrating sidewalks and we found them.



Residents told 22News that the sidewalks on Converse Street are relatively new and are surprised in the condition they are in.



One Longmeadow resident told 22News despite the current condition he thinks the town will take care of the issue.



“My experience with the town is that they have been always prompt with dealing with issues like this,” said Mike Scheer of Longmeadow. “I think they have always done a good job and it’s something that’s well worth it and I don’t mind paying taxes if it means improving infrastructure.”

Residents told 22News they think the recent weather pattern is what caused the sidewalks to deteriorate.



22News contacted both the town’s DPW and Town Hall and are still waiting to hear back.