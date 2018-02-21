Murder suspect’s girlfriend charged with tipping him off about police

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The girlfriend of an Attleboro murder suspect was arrested for allegedly tipping him off when authorities found out where he was staying, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office confirmed Wednesday.



According to police, Emanuela Beliard, 27, would frequently visit Jaquan Cohen at the home he was staying at in Brockton.



The DA’s office said Beliard denied knowing where Cohen was when asked by police. Police, however, said they knew she was lying because they had surveillance of her visiting Cohen.



Beliard, who is the mother of one of Cohen’s children, is the sixth person charged in connection with the murder of 34-year-old Thomas Pomare.



Cohen, 26, is accused of fatally shooting Pomare in what police said appeared to be a marijuana robbery gone wrong at a home on South Avenue. He was taken into custody last week and pleaded not guilty to murder, armed home invasion and weapons charges.



Beliard was released on $5,000 bail after she pleaded not guilty to charges of accessory to murder after the fact and misleading authorities.

