Medical marijuana dispensary planned for Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A medical marijuana cultivation facility and dispensary could be coming to the town of Agawam. Mayor William Sapelli announced Wednesday that the town had reached an agreement with Debilitating Medical Condition Treatment Centers, Inc. (DMCTC).

DMCTC wants to open their facility at 584 Meadow Street Extension- commonly known as the Herzenberg Building- which faces the South End Bridge Rotary. Their plan includes both growing space, and a public dispensary.

The town had reached a preliminary agreement with DMCTC under the administration of former Mayor Richard Cohen, but Sapelli renewed negotiations after taking office this January.

“This agreement provides additional monies to the Town, and enhances the Town’s tax base. Also, our negotiations led to an increase in the annual payment that the Town will receive,” Sapelli said in a statement sent to 22News.

Under the agreement, each year, DMCTC will pay the town 3% of its gross proceeds, or $125,000; whichever is a greater amount. The company also has to formulate a safety plan for the facility, in conjunction with the Agawam Police Department. They also have to pay real, personal, and property taxes, even though they are a not-for-profit institution.

DMCTC had earlier proposed to create a medical marijuana facility in Holyoke, but they have since changed their application with the state to indicate their intention to set-up shop in Agawam.