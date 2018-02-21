Massachusetts students leading the country with highest AP exam scores

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts students are leading the country, with high scores on Advanced Placement exams.

Massachusetts already ranks number 1, when it comes to education. A new study by the non-profit College Board nationally only about 23 percent of students pass the AP exam.

In Massachusetts, more than 32 percent of public high schools students, passed. A woman from Atlanta, now attending college in Amherst, wasn’t surprised by the new findings.

“AP exams over the years, I know has increased their participation dramatically, so that coupled with, that I know that Massachusetts has a pretty decent school system in general, and it probably lead to an increase in their exams,” said Riley Anderson of Amherst.

The College Board, which administers the exam, said the number of students taking the tests and passing it, has increased by about 70 percent.

Massachusetts took the top spot from Maryland, where more than 31 percent of its students passed the AP exams.