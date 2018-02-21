Man accused of robbing food delivery drivers in West Springfield at gunpoint

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police arrested a man accused of robbing two food delivery drivers at gunpoint over the weekend.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, Travis Clark Washington, of Springfield, has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and larceny.

West Springfield police say the first armed robbery happened on Birch Park Circle on Friday. A similar robbery was reported in the same area a day later. Officers were then able to follow a set of fresh foot prints in the snow to 12 Birch Circle, where Washington was arrested.

Police allegedly found evidence connected to both robberies, including a replica-style pellet pistol.

The investigation into the robberies is ongoing. West Springfield police say there may be additional suspects involved in these incidents.