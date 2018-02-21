Local hockey fans rooting for Kacey Bellamy to bring home the gold

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friends and family have gathered at the Maple Leaf Bar and Grill in Westfield to cheer on hometown Olympian Kacey Bellamy and team USA Wednesday night.



Bellamy and the U.S. women’s hockey team are headed for a rematch with Canada. People gathered for the game that started at 11:10 p.m.



Canada and the United states have gone head to head in the last three women’s Olympic hockey finals, with the Canadians bringing home the gold every time.

Bellamy’s family and friends are hoping the Westfield native will be able to help her team bring home gold.

Local hockey fans said just seeing Bellamy in the game brings a lot of pride to the city.



“Oh they’re so excited,” said Tracey Beaulieu of Westfield. “My son actually has a few girls on his team, and they see her and they wanna be just like her. So it’s so cool and so exciting that they’re going for the gold.”



Bellamy is one of six women on the team who came in second to Canada in both the Vancouver and Socchi games. If the team loses, Bellamy will be bringing back her third silver medal for the United States.

