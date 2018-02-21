Kacey Bellamy’s good luck charms: Her Parents

The Olympic Gold Medal game in women’s hockey…between the USA and Canada will be played tonight in South Korea.

For the Bellamys of Westfield…it’s another chapter in a long hockey journey.

USA co-captain Kacey Bellamy says ” Putting on that jersey and being able to play Canada it’s the reason I still play. I think it’s that competition …that game day feel …and when you’re on the ice there’s nothing like it.”

Her Dad Bob says “She’s a great teammate and that’s what she likes about it. She’s won two silvers and obviously they’d like to win gold this time… but at the end of the day in the future… she’s going to remember about all the relationships and and all the great times that she had with this group.”

Kacey’s parents have been with her every step of the way…from pee wee hockey to PyeongChang.

And her Mom is not leaving anything to chance…including wearing her lucky pin.

Maura Bellamy says “I’ve had this pin since Kacey made her first national team. I wear mine to everything…to all the games. And I wear it at home when I’m watching them on TV. I wear it over my heart .”

Kacey says “She loves that pin. My mom loves jewelry…she loves fashion. She loves everything about it so whenever she can wear it and get done up…I think she takes a lot of pride in it and wears it with a smile on her face every time.’

Proud parents smiling…cheering on an exceptional young woman.