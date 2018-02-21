Kacey Bellamy and the US women’s hockey team going for gold in PyeongChang Wednesday night

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield’s Kacey Bellamy and the rest of the USA Women’s Hockey team are going for the gold against Canada Wednesday night.

These two teams have faced off in the finals in every Winter Game except one since women’s hockey was added to the Olympics in 1998.

Bellamy has been a key contributor as the team’s co-captain. She’s been the talk of the town.

“I hope she gets it I’m really rooting for her,” Westfield resident, Sheena Tritscher said. “I’ve been seeing her on my news feeds, on the replays everyone’s always cheering, I see her on Snapchat and Facebook as well, everyone’s showing love out there.”

“I have friends who know her, It’s safe to assume everybody knows somebody in Westfield who knows her,” Westfield resident Aulani Counsman said.

After dominating Canada in the World Championships for the last several years, the Americans had to settle for Silver in the last two Olympics.

The Maple Leaf Bar and Grill is expecting a big crowd Wednesday night to cheer on the local hockey star in the gold medal game.

The owner told 22News she’s expecting to see a lot of Bellamy’s close friends and her sister, Lindsay.

Puck Drop for gold medal game is scheduled for 11:10 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.