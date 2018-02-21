Intense flu activity has many church goers concerned

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Experts say we could see several more weeks of intense flu activity.. which is causing many concerns for church goers.

From making the “sign of peace” to dipping your hands in holy water.. there are various ways germs can spread during a mass. Now that the flu is widespread in almost every state, many church goers are concerned. Our lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Westfield is taking steps to prevent this virus from spreading.

One way they are doing that is by announcing alternatives to shaking hands during service.

“They can wave, they can smile to the person around them, a nod of the head as an alternate form of the sign of peace in a handshake,”said Father Dan Pacholec.

Father Dan Pacholec told 22News that if you’re sick, you’re encouraged to watch mass from home, until you’re feeling better as a way to prevent germs from spreading.

Hand sanitizer is being used before communion is distributed and holy water in the church is frequently changed. Water in the baptismal font is also filtered and treated.

Fr. Pacholec said his message to church goers is to not let flu concerns discourage them from attending services during the Lenten Season.