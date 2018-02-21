Inmate facing drug charges after suboxone found in Hampden County Jail

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly $2,000 worth of suboxone was seized during a drug bust inside the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow.

According to Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi, 19 strips of the narcotic were found with the help of body scanners and the staff’s diligence. The sheriff said the inmate involved in the incident will be charged with intent to distribute drugs.

Suboxone is a medication that helps alleviate cravings and the symptoms of withdrawal by mimicking the effects that opiate drugs produce.

“With substance use issues in the community at an all- time high, the demand from addicted inmates to get these drugs is significant,” Cocchi said. “The illegal drug trade is not just in our streets. The money to be made by bringing drugs into our jails can be a huge issue.”

Cocchi said the institutional value of each strip of suboxone is $100.