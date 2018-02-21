In recent years, 60 degree days in February aren’t uncommon

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This weather might be abnormal, but it feels great!

And even though western Massachusetts isn’t suppose to feel the 60s in February, this isn’t the first time.

22News went back ten years and found that 2016, 2012, 2011, and 2009 were all years that had 60 or even higher in the month of February.

Becket resident Tom Plante said he’s been enjoying this break from winter.

“It’s terrific, I don’t have my winter coat on anymore,” said Plante. “This is great, you just can’t beat this weather, it’s great.”

Over the past two days western Massachusetts has been more than 30 degrees above average.