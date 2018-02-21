Holyoke mayor, City Council disagree on solution for city’s finances

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Elected officials in Holyoke have different opinions on how to fix the city’s finances.

After the city auditor resigned and the treasurer fell victim to a hack that lost the city $10,000, City Council members are demanding answers.

On Tuesday night, the City Council passed a request to ask the state’s inspector general to audit the city’s finances.

But Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse told 22News he wants the City Council to pass an ordinance that would create a centralized finance department led by by a CFO who would be appointed by the mayor.

City Councilor David Bartley told 22News that he’s more interested in checks and balances.

“The City Council has certain authority to appoint people who become a part of the administration, but the mayor holds most of the cards,” Bartley said. “If the mayor doesn’t know how to handle things, then the mayor should perhaps look for something else to do.”

Mayor Morse told 22News that the 119-year-old city charter is antiquated.

Bartley told 22News that it protects the city from the mayor having all the power.