Greenfield councilors trying to reach deal before Baystate Franklin strike

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nurses at Baystate Franklin Medical Center are planning a one-day strike, but Greenfield city councilors are stepping in to try to reach a resolution between the nurses and the hospital before that happens.

This is not the first time that nurses and the hospital have been at odds. Back in June, nurses held a one-day strike, which ended up turning into a three-day lockout. The following month, Baystate gave nurses a final contract offer, which they rejected.

Six months later, nurses at Baystate Franklin have once again planned a single-day strike, which is set for February 28.

According to the Massachusetts Nurses Association, the union that represents the nurses, one of their biggest complaints is that the hospital does not have enough nurses on-staff. Nurses have also raised concerns about their insurance coverage.

Baystate, meanwhile, has argued in the past that the strikes are illegal, because they violate the labor contract between the hospital and the MNA.

Next week’s strike is scheduled to begin at 7:00 A.M., though Baystate has announced that if the nurses follow-through with their plans, they will be locked-out one day prior to the planned action.

Wednesday, Greenfield City Council members will travel to Baystate Health headquarters in Springfield meet with Baystate’s CEO to try to hold-off the strike.