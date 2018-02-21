Good weather means good business day for local stores

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday’s warm temperatures seemed to prompt a shopping spree in Northampton.

Northampton business-people say weather often has a significant impact on their bottom line.

Abnormally warm temperatures brought people out of the office and into the streets of Northampton. People were out soaking up the sun.

“I’m definitely going to get as much vitamin d as I possible can out of this day, and really just enjoy the sunshine,” said Colleen Andrews of Westfield.

Not only is it February vacation, but the warm temperatures also increase business for some restaurants in Northampton. Some seeing a 30 percent boost in business, thanks to warmer temperatures. The mild temperatures encouraging outdoor dining.

“Normally, we wouldn’t be having these tables out here, so its increasing business in that way and we’ve had people waiting for the outdoor tables as well,” said Beth Maciorowski of the Green Bean Restaurant.

And for those not willing to wait, some enjoyed their lunch in Pulaski park. While kids on school break, ditched their winter jackets for short sleeves and outdoor fun.

Research has found that exposure to the sun, can increase people’s willingness to spend money by as much as 56 percent.