Don’t put away the winter gear yet!

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Even though these mild days have been a nice break we are still in winter. The 22News Storm Team reminds us that winter is not over just yet.

Hopefully you got to enjoy Tuesday and Wednesday’s mild weather, but typical New England will be bringing winter back tomorrow.

Just like that, winter will return after two days in the 60s and even 70s. Of course, this is abnormally warm for this time of the year, when late February average highs are in the 30s. Temperatures will take a dip Thursday bringing the chance for some light snow.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware in East Longmeadow told 22News they have spring items out now but won’t put winter supplies away anytime soon. John Guido, Assistant Manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in East Longmeadow, “July? I mean it depends with New England you can’t really determine but usually we will bring it back end of February but we will still have it in stock upstairs.”

While unlikely, the chance for snow continues here in western Massachusetts all the way up until May if it’s cold enough. Average snowfall for March is 8.7 inches, for April its 1.6 inches, and average snowfall for May is one-tenth of an inch.

Don’t get used to that bare grass just yet until winter is officially over.

Even though the next couple of days are forecast to be above average it looks like winter returns soon!