DA: Victim of pedestrian accident in Springfield died from injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman is dead after she was hit by a car in Springfield last week.



The victim was struck last Wednesday night on Harkness Avenue near the intersection with Gifford Street.

Hampden County District Attorney Spokesman Jim Leydon confirmed with 22News on Wednesday that the woman had died from her injuries.



Her name has not been released.



At the time of the accident, Springfield police said the driver had not been cited.