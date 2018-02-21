City Council approves nearly $531K for new turf field at Chicopee High School

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee City Council has approved an order from Mayor Richard Kos for $530,888 to replace the turf field at Chicopee High School.

Chicopee Special Project Manager Benjamin Strepka said in a release sent to 22News that the money will be taken from the city’s stabilization fund, which is money set aside for capital projects or unforeseen circumstances.

The school expects to replace the field over the summer before the fall athletic season begins.

Chicopee Public Schools Athletic Director Sean Mackin said the high school is grateful for the efforts of the mayor and city council.

“The replacement of the turf and addition of the shock pad is vast improvement for student-athlete safety,” Mackin said.

The new field will include a shock pad, which is a new technology designed to help decrease the occurrences of injuries.