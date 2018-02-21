Chicopee, Westfield receive funding to develop industrial parks

BOSTON (WWLP) – New development may be coming to Chicopee and Westfield.

Chicopee will receive $250,000 in state grants for planning and permitting for a new industrial park and $70,000 to build out the existing Chicopee River Business Park.

The funding is a portion of nearly $2.5 million in grants awarded by the Baker-Polito Administration in February.

The grants will help provide resources for a dozen development projects across the state, including two in Chicopee and one in Westfield.

The city of Westfield will receive $750,000 for the expansion of Turnpike Industrial Park.

In a news release to 22News, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Jay Ash said:

“These grants will help pave the way for industrial and business development, bringing new jobs and increased tax revenues to our cities and towns.”

Westfield plans to use the grants to acquire six acres of land for future development near the industrial park.